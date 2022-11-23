USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,894 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

