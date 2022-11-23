Utrust (UTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.38 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $44.38 million and $2.21 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.35 or 0.29099385 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.