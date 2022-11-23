Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.44

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.44 and traded as low as $56.13. Value Line shares last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

