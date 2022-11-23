Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,062,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

