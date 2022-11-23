Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. 268,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,485,037. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.