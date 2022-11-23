Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

