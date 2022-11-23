Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.49 and a 200 day moving average of $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

