Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 11,242 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

