Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.2 %

Gartner stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,696. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $346.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,360 shares of company stock worth $9,560,633 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

