Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 408,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

