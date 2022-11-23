Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.79 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.63. 25,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.61. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

