Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 329,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,229,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

