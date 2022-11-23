Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 46,199 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,199 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

AMD stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,675,184. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

