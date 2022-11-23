Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 8,643 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

ITW traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $229.30. 15,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,690. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

