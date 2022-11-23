Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.
Ventas Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 14,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -406.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
About Ventas
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventas (VTR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.