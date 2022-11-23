Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 14,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -406.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

