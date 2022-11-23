Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0217 on Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.69 million and $19.54 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173156 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,455,106.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

