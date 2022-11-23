VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

