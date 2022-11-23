Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.57 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and $5.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001326 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013057 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.