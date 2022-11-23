Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412,647 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up 0.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.58% of Vipshop worth $39,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 163.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,291. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

