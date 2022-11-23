Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

