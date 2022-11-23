Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.94. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 110,896 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

