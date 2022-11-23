Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($19.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Voestalpine stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.50. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

