VVS Finance (VVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $538,937.38

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. VVS Finance has a market cap of $108.27 million and approximately $538,937.38 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,387,511,715,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,074,319,391,061 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

