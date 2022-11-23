Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.03 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

