Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Analysts

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Price Performance

NYSE WBX opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wallbox by 61.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the third quarter worth about $944,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.