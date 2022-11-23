Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warner Music Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

