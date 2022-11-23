Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 15.2 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,698 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 978,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

