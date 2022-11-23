Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.27. 19,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 835,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,464,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

