Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 10,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 633,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 171.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $148,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

