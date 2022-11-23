Wedbush Comments on TMC the metals company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $52,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at $325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 183.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 471.3% in the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,713,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,891 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 827,023 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

