Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EQB (EQB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EQB (TSE: EQB) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2022 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00.

11/10/2022 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.50 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$67.00 to C$69.00.

11/2/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$73.00 to C$67.00.

10/25/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$68.00.

10/24/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$69.00.

EQB Trading Down 3.3 %

EQB stock opened at C$57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.63. EQB Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$82.21.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

