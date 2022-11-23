WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 5.6%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82. 86,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,890,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
