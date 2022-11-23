WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 5.6%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82. 86,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,890,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

About WeWork

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in WeWork during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in WeWork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.