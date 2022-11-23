William F. Nugent Sells 3,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 701,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $20,511,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

