Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $192.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $215.84.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

