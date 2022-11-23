Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $62.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 138,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

