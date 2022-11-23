Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 149,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,734,524. The firm has a market cap of $272.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.