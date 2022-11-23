Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,026. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

