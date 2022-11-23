Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. 228,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

