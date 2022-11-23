Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. 344,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

