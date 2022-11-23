Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 172 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 88,928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $334.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.78. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

