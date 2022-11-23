Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 197,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,910 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 439,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPYV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,921. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.