Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 417 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. 128,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,992. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

