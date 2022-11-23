Wrapped TRON Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $2.60 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.68 or 0.08527707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00472807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.89 or 0.29008618 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05145012 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,012,837.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.