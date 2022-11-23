Wrapped TRON One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.31 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.16 billion and $2.31 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,738.38 or 0.28819685 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05145012 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,012,837.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

