Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,754 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $56,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 267.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,544,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,915,000 after acquiring an additional 111,273 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 6,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.