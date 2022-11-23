YES WORLD (YES) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $428,586.30 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

