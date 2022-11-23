YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of YETI worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in YETI by 69.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. 8,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

