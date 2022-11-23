Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $653.56 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $41.47 or 0.00251753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $653.56 million and $56.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00058277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,760,681 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.