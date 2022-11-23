Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $686.02 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Zcash has a market capitalization of $686.02 million and approximately $75.54 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $43.52 or 0.00265134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,764,238 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

