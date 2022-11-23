Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 5,519 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $195,262.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 410,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $65.16.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

